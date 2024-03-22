Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Speaking at a launch event which was attended by Northern Trust staff, Chief Executive Jennifer Welsh said she hoped the publication of the Trust’s strategic vision for the Coleraine hospital would allay any fears among staff and the wider community about its future.

“We have an amazing community here in Causeway, and the high esteem with which our staff are held by local people is testament to their commitment and dedication to providing the highest standards of health and social care to the local population,” said Ms Welsh.

“I, along with our entire senior management team, am enormously proud of the people who are part of Team North here in Causeway, and today signals our reassurance to them that we remain committed to investing in the hospital and we are confident it will continue to serve the community for many years to come.”

Senior management took the opportunity today to restate the Trust’s commitment to the hospital, saying Causeway would retain a 24/7 Emergency Department and acute inpatient services.

Ms Welsh added: “Since the reconfiguration of our maternity services model came into operation last summer, along with our current review of general surgery, we know that there have been many false rumours and speculation about what that might mean for Causeway Hospital.

“We feel it is important that we provide reassurance, both to our people, and to the wider community, that there are no plans to downgrade Causeway Hospital; in fact, it’s quite the opposite. We passionately believe that by focusing on the right services, attracting investment and building our workforce, Causeway has a very bright future and can be a shining example of how to do joined-up, integrated care.”

The Vision outlines the Trust’s ambition to develop and enhance the Causeway site, focussing on same day emergency care, elective care and cancer services, and reshaping mental health provision to meet the needs of the local population. It also highlights how Causeway Hospital is perfectly positioned to become an elective and diagnostic hub for the entire North West area.

Neil Martin, Director of Strategic Planning, Performance and ICT with the Northern Trust, said: “The stark reality is that all hospitals cannot provide all services. Nor should they. Transformation is needed in order to tackle waiting lists and meet the needs of an ageing population against the backdrop of a very difficult financial situation. Delivering the best care and achieving the best outcomes for patients and service users must be at the heart of our service provision.

"Our population is changing, particularly when you look at the current demographic and projections for the Causeway Coast and Glens area. It’s imperative that we respond to those changes if we are to continue providing the right care, at the right time, to the right people.”