Health Minister acknowledges learning disability challenges during visit to Lisburn Adult Resource Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The South Eastern Trust welcomed Health Minister, Mike Nesbitt MLA to Lisburn Adult Resource Centre (LARC) to meet with Sensability, a local carers' group supporting families of adults with learning disabilities.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the visit, the Minister toured the centre, guided by Manager Raphael Kearns, to gain an insight into the various activities and support services available to adults with learning disabilities.

LARC is a vital hub in the Lisburn area, providing day services to adults with learning disabilities, including those with complex clinical needs and social support. The centre offers a range of tailored activities that enhances the quality of life for its Service Users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents and carers from Sensability welcomed the opportunity to engage directly with the Minister, sharing their experiences and the challenges they face as carers. The group highlighted the importance of ongoing support and resources to improve the lives of those they care for and their families.

Clare McStay (Asst. Director Disability Services, South Eastern Trust), Jonathan Patton (Chairman, South Eastern Trust), Health Minister, Mike Nesbitt, MLA, Vivienne Scott (Chairperson, Sensability) and Karen Ryan with daughter Emily. Pic credit: SEHSCT

During the tour, Service Users, Robbie and William presented the Minister with handmade cards they had created especially for his visit.

Health Minister, Mike Nesbitt expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to meet with Sensability and tour the centre.

He said: "It is always important to come and see a social care setting. Lisburn Adult Resource Centre is so bright and spacious, it is really energising. But of course, buildings are one thing, what makes it are the staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The staff are so caring, engaged and energised it is wonderful to see. While touring the centre, I was delighted to be presented with two wonderful handmade cards crafted by Service Users Robbie and William, such a thoughtful gesture."

Raphael Kearns (Centre Manager, LARC), Karen Ryan with daughter Emily, Health Minister, Mike Nesbitt, MLA and Vivienne Scott (Chairperson, Sensability). Pic credit: SEHSCT

The Health Minister continued: "I will take away certain things from this visit. First of all, people with learning disabilities belong in the community, they belong in facilities like this.

"Secondly, their parents and carers always worry about what happens after they have gone and thirdly, we have to work harder about this cliff edge between being a child with learning difficulties and moving into the adult world, we need to be focused on that. It is a big challenge and it is one that I will work on in the remainder of my time as Health Minister."

South Eastern Trust, Assistant Director of Disability Services, Clare McStay stated: "LARC is a great facility where our service users can come to learn, be supported and to socialise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, there are a lot of key priorities and our colleagues today within Sensibility have highlighted some of that around transition processes and around older carers and the availability of respite.”

LARC Service User, Robbie McClean presents Health Minister, Mike Nesbitt, MLA with a handmade card. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Sensibility Chairperson, Vivienne Scott commented: "We welcomed the opportunity as a group to meet with the Minister to share experiences of how difficult it can be at times to look after an adult with learning disabilities.” Sensibility member, Karen Ryan added: "The work that Sensibility does in our community is crucial. We have highlighted that there are families within our local community who go unseen.

"We have held events within LARC and opened up the doors of this beautiful building to our local community. It is an opportunity to see what families go through on a daily basis."