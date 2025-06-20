Health Minister officially opens new urgent care centre at Ulster Hospital

The Health Minister, Mike Nesbitt MLA, has officially opened the state-of-the-art Urgent Care Centre at the Ulster Hospital, marking a major milestone in the delivery of urgent and unscheduled care services in the South Eastern Trust area.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Centre is a modern, purpose-built facility designed to assess and treat a wide range of minor injuries and urgent care needs, including broken bones, sprains, cuts, burns and scalds, bites, wounds, nosebleeds and other non-life-threatening conditions.

The Centre operates a walk-in service which is open to patients seven days a week, 8am to 6pm, without prior appointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, from Monday to Friday patients can make an appointment, if required for a minor injury, by using the Phone First triage service on(028) 9151 0110 between the hours of 8am to 5pm, allowing patients to speak to a clinician and be given a suitable appointment time if appropriate. But this is not mandatory and they can attend without contacting the hospital beforehand.

Health Minister, Mike Nesbitt, MLA officially opens the new Urgent Care Centre at the Ulster Hospital. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Welcoming the opening of the Urgent Care Centre, Mr Nesbitt said: “I take my hat off to the South Eastern Trust, this project has come in at just £5 million on time and a fraction under budget.

“When I started as Health Minister, I wanted to be judged, and I would judge myself, by whether we are delivering better outcomes. And by that, I did not just mean better outcomes for patients, which this will do, but also better outcomes for the wonderful people who deliver Health Care and that is the staff. Again, this new facility will do just that.”

Trust Chief Executive Roisin Coulter was delighted to welcome the Minister and added: “This is a really important day for the South Eastern Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have been planning to provide an Urgent Care Centre for a couple of years. We have worked very closely with our design team and our clinical teams to realise a really good model of care where we have got our Emergency Department now co-located with an Urgent Care Centre on the Ulster Hospital site.

Health Minister, Mike Nesbitt, MLA chatting to Maggie Magowan (Interim Clinical Manager for Emergency and Acute Unscheduled Care), Dr Andrew Dobbin (Clinical Director of Emergency Medicine), Brian McFetridge (Asst. Director, Unscheduled Care) and Roisin Coulter (Chief Executive) at the opening of the Urgent Care Centre at the Ulster Hospital. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"This complements the model of Urgent and Emergency Care for our patients in the South Eastern Trust along with the Lagan Valley and the Down Hospital Urgent Care Centres.﻿

“This is fantastic for our staff and our patients. I am so proud of what our team has delivered. It is brilliant.”

Clinical Director of Emergency Medicine, Dr Andrew Dobbin, commented: “This new Urgent Care Centre is the final piece of our urgent and emergency care jigsaw here in the Ulster Hospital site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Urgent and Emergency Care staff at the official opening with Health Minister, Mike Nesbitt, MLA, Jonathan Patton (Trust Chairman), Dr Andrew Dobbin (Clinical Director of Emergency Medicine), Brian McFetridge (Asst. Director, Unscheduled Care) and Roisin Coulter (Chief Executive) at the opening of the new centre. Pic credit: SEHSCT

“The Centre is predominantly a self-presenting Minor Injury Unit, so people can come here with minor injuries, but we will also be doing a lot of other activities.

"Senior medical staff will be present during the opening hours between 8am to 6pm and we will be seeing a lot of patients who are kept out of hospital getting specialist investigations such as MRI, CTs, being treated as an outpatient for infections like Cellulitis and Bursitis, but also, bringing down some medical patients where the capacity allows us to do that.

“I expect the Urgent Care Centre to be extremely busy, seeing more patients than some other Emergency Departments. We saw 45,000 patients in our Minor Injury Unit last year and we want to build on that.”