Health Minister praises Lagan Valley Hospital’s regional day procedure unit
Mr Nesbitt heard about plans to expand the successful Endoscopy Service in the unit from five to seven days a week and plans for the Centre to open in the evening.
The Regional Day Procedure Centre was the first dedicated facility in Northern Ireland for Regional routine day surgical procedures.
The unit plays a vital role in delivering efficient, non-urgent elective surgeries to patients from multiple Health Trusts across Northern Ireland, reducing waiting times and improving patient care. Mr Nesbitt said: “This is one of Northern Ireland’s two Day Procedure Units. This is a relatively new development, the throughput is high and it is addressing waiting lists which, of course, is the big challenge within Health and Social Care.
"I wanted to hear first-hand from the people who are delivering this great service and to see what more we can do to help them to help patients. “Specialist Centres are the future. I am very keen on the shift left where we deliver care in Primary and Community Centres and if you do need to come to a hospital, I want hospitals to be specialising.
"My consultation on the network is just exactly that. Do not think about a hospital in isolation, think of it as part of a network.
"Not all hospitals will do everything, but the hospitals that do something, will do it really well.” Welcoming Mr Nesbitt to the unit, Trust Chief Executive, Roisin Coulter commented: “We are delighted to welcome our Minister for Health to Lagan Valley Day Procedure Centre. This is a unit which is playing a key role in tackling and addressing the waiting lists right across Northern Ireland, so it really is an important day. “Our staff are keen to work together, in partnership with other Trusts to provide this day surgery service for patients. It is so important. We are doing so many specialties now and we want to enhance that even more.”
Director of Surgery, Elective Care, Maternity and Paediatrics, Maggie Parks, explained: “We are delivering lots of surgical procedures for General Surgery, Urology, ENT and Plastic Surgery and that is for the Region.
"We have surgeons that come from the South Eastern Trust, Belfast Trust and the Southern Trust to work from Lagan Valley Hospital and deliver a service for the population of Northern Ireland.
"We deliver 20 Endoscopy lists every week, it is a Regional facility for Northern Ireland and it is wonderful to be able to deliver that service.
“I am very proud of this Unit. I am very proud of what we are doing here and very proud of the staff who work here. The staff underpin everything that we do and they are a wonderful team delivering a great service.”
Highlighting the benefits of the Centre, Consultant Surgeon, Ms Lynn Darragh remarked: “We know that there are problems with capacity across the Region and if we can pool our resources in one place and try to get as much capacity as we can through the limited resources we have, that means we can get more patients through the system."