The visit aligned with the Minister’s three-year health strategy, focusing on improving access to care, strengthening mental health services, and promoting community well-being through the Live Better program.

During his visit, the Minister met with staff and residents at Pond Park Care Home and Laurelhill Care Home, both of which provide essential care for older people, including those with physical disabilities, dementia, and nursing needs.

He toured the facilities, speaking with frontline care workers and families about ongoing improvements and the challenges facing the sector.

The visit continued to The Atlas Centre and Resurgam, where he learned more about the work being done to support local communities through health initiatives, social support, and education programs.

At Lisburn Food Bank, he met with volunteers providing crucial assistance to families experiencing hardship, recognizing the increasing demand for food support in the area.

A key stop was Emerge Counselling Services, where the Minister spoke with staff about the importance of accessible mental health support.

He heard firsthand about the growing need for counselling services and the impact of dedicated professionals in helping individuals navigate personal challenges.

Speaking after the visit, Mr Nesbitt said: “These services are at the heart of the Lisburn community, providing essential care, support, and guidance to those in need.

"As part of my three-year strategy the key priorities are focused on improved access to care, stronger mental health support and community-driven initiatives through the Live Better program.

"It was invaluable to meet with staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to make a difference in people’s lives.”

The visit highlights the importance of collaboration between government, care providers, and community organisations in delivering high-quality services to the people of Lisburn, ensuring that initiatives like Live Better create meaningful change in health and well-being across Northern Ireland.

