The Health Minister has visited Kilrea Dental Surgery to recognise the practice’s contribution to improving access to Health Service dental care through the Dental Access Scheme (DAS).

Since joining the Scheme in 2024 the Kilrea Surgery has treated 3,817 patients. Health Minister Mike NEsbitt was accompanied by Chief Dental Officer, Caroline Lappin.

During discussions with practice owner Charlie Kielt and his team, the Minister heard how the Scheme has expanded access to care and supported the growth of dental services in the Kilrea area.

The Health Minister said: “General Dental Services play a crucial role in improving population health and reducing pressure on other parts of the Health Service.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt with staff at Kilrea Dental Surgery.

"I am delighted to visit Kilrea Dental Surgery, alongside the Chief Dental Officer to see first-hand the dedication of dental professionals who are ensuring that unregistered patients including those with urgent or pressing dental needs can access timely and effective care through the Dental Access Scheme.

“Kilrea Dental Surgery’s remarkable contribution exemplifies the success of the scheme in expanding access and stabilising urgent dental care across Northern Ireland. I also welcome the fact that many patients initially treated under the scheme have since become registered patients - a positive outcome that strengthens local Health Service provision.”

The practice recently expanded from a single surgery to a four-surgery facility, enabling the delivery of high-quality Health Service dental care to a growing list of over 8,000 patients. It remains the only dental practice serving the Kilrea community, with the nearest alternatives in Coleraine and Garvagh.

Minister Nesbitt reaffirmed the Department’s commitment to strengthening General Dental Services, highlighting the recent £7million investment package announced in May 2025 to support access to urgent and priority treatments and encourage new child registrations.

“I am acutely aware of the challenges facing General Dental Services, particularly around access and remuneration. Meaningful reform will require sustained effort. I have commissioned a cost-of-service review to ensure we have a clear and evidence-based approach to take forward. This is a positive step towards building a dental service that works for both patients and the profession.”

Launched in August 2024, the Dental Access Scheme currently operates across 37 participating practices to ensure unregistered patients experiencing urgent or pressing dental needs can access care during the working week.