Health service needs political leadership, says Mid Ulster MLA

Sinn Féin Mid Ulster MLA Linda Dillon has said the health service urgently needs an Executive formed to address the worsening crisis in our health service.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 5th Jun 2023, 11:28 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 11:28 BST

Speaking after a meeting with representatives from the Royal College of GPs, the party’s health spokesperson said: “It is clear from listening to GP representatives that the situation across our GP services and health and social care is worsening.

“Our health service and our health workers are burnt out and under huge pressure from short staffing and working long hours.

“Over 12 years of savage Tory cuts have decimated our health service and stripped money out of already underfunded and understaffed frontline services. Health workers need political leadership. They need an Executive formed immediately to fix the problems in our health service and to invest extra money to hire more doctors and nurses.”

Mid Ulster MLA Linda Dillon says an Executive urgently needs to be formed to address the worsening crisis in our health service. Andrew Matthews/PA WireMid Ulster MLA Linda Dillon says an Executive urgently needs to be formed to address the worsening crisis in our health service. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
She added that the real priority for now is for all parties to get back around the Executive table and work together.

