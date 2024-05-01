Healthy Kids, Healthy Schools

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council recently delivered a Healthy Kids Programme across nine primary schools in the Borough, funded by Sport NI. Featuring workshops on wellbeing, nutrition ‘Eat Well to Be Well’ and physical activity, the programme aimed to empower children to make healthy food choices and to prioritise their physical and mental wellbeing.

A further programme is set to begin in May with ten new schools from the Borough participating.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper, "Children’s health is a top priority and we believe that good nutrition and a focus on wellbeing are key factors in ensuring our children grow up healthy and happy. By introducing this programme in our Borough, we hope to provide our young people with the tools and knowledge they need to make positive choices that will benefit them for years to come."

(L-R) Jenny Hales, Maddison Hardy, Ross Weir, Cllr Cooper, Ellie Dowds, Bobby McAuley, John Hart

John Hart, Head of Policy & Innovation, Sport Northern Ireland added, “At Sport NI we arepassionate about the power of sport to change lives and we are delighted to have supported the Healthy Kids programme through our District Council Community Planning investment. Thanks to programmes like these, young people learn about the importance of setting positive routines to sustain participation in physical activity for the rest of their lives.”