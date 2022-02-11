Hearing aid help

The next drop in session at Trinity Methodist and Community Centre, off Knockmore Road, Lisburn on Wednesday February 23 from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

Sessions re back to being run face to face subject to Government guidelines and will continue into 2023 on the fourth Wednesday of every month, with future sessions taking place on Wednesday March 23, April 27, May 25, and June 22.

Hearing aids can also be dropped off by friends or family members.

The charity can provide free batteries, advice and retubing and cleaning of earmoulds.

No appointment is needed.