Heart failure warrior group expands to Lisburn area
Heart Failure Warriors was created to support and empower individuals living with heart failure, offering a space to share experiences, gain knowledge and feel part of a community that truly understands the challenges of this condition.
The first Lisburn meeting took place recently and was warmly welcomed by those who attended. Patients received valuable education from the South Eastern Trust Heart Failure Team, Grainne Toal and Andrea Corbett alongside Luna Cousins, Cardiac Rehabilitation Co-Ordinator.
Chairperson of the group, Nicole McKelvie, also shared her personal journey of being diagnosed with heart failure. Her honest and inspiring story helped reassure others that they are not alone and that support is available.
Heart Failure Specialist Nurse, Grainne Toal was delighted to attend the group and said: “This is a great opportunity to connect with patients and provide them with the vital education they need to manage their condition better.
"Heart failure can be overwhelming, but through this group, we aim to empower patients with knowledge and practical tools that can improve their quality of life.
"I believe that by supporting one another and sharing experiences, we can make a real difference in the lives of those living with heart failure."
The group plans to meet on a monthly basis, providing ongoing opportunities for learning, connection and encouragement.
Further information about joining Heart Failure Warriors in Lisburn can be found on their Facebook page.