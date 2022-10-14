Sessions are back to being run face to face and will continue into 2023 on the fourth Wednesday of every month, with future session taking place on November 23, 2022. There will be no session in December.

At the sessions the RNIB can provide information, free batteries, cleaning and replacing tubing on hearing aids.

Hearing aids can also be dropped off by friends or family members.

RNID hold drop in sessions for local hearing aid users

No appointment needed.

For more information contact Hazel Wilson: by emailing [email protected], call/text 07342 994453 or visit www.rnid.org.uk,

