Help for local hearing aid users
The RNID will continue its drop-in sessions for hearing aid users at Trinity Methodist and Community Centre, off Knockmore Road Lisburn on Wednesday October 26 from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.
Sessions are back to being run face to face and will continue into 2023 on the fourth Wednesday of every month, with future session taking place on November 23, 2022. There will be no session in December.
At the sessions the RNIB can provide information, free batteries, cleaning and replacing tubing on hearing aids.
Hearing aids can also be dropped off by friends or family members.
No appointment needed.
For more information contact Hazel Wilson: by emailing [email protected], call/text 07342 994453 or visit www.rnid.org.uk,
The Royal National Institute for the Deaf offer help, support and advice to anyone living with hearing loss or tinnitus. The charity aims to support the 12 million people in the UK who are deaf or have hearing loss and the 7.1 million who have tinnitus.