Lisburn City Library is hosting a Health Fair for adults on Friday February 24 from 11:00am until 3:00pm

Over 40 organisations from across the statutory, voluntary and charity sectors will be on hand to offer practical advice and support on a range of healthcare issues such as mental health, sensory impairment, financial support, healthy living, dementia, diabetes and heart conditions.

Michael Fry, Libraries NI District Manager commented: “Lisburn City Library is delighted to be hosting this free event for people in the area to speak with health professionals in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

Andrea Warwick, Employment Officer with Amh New Horizons met with Libraries NI District Manager Michael Fry, ahead of the Lisburn City Library Health Fair on Friday February 24

“The event presents a wonderful opportunity for attendees to pick up tips on getting healthy from a wide range of experts in a safe and welcoming environment. We really hope to help people make positive choices around their health and wellbeing.”