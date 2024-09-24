Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Home-Start East Antrim Baby Bank is reminding supporters that items can be donated online ahead of an anticipated increase in demand over the winter months.

In a post on their Facebook page, the Larne-based service outlined that it now operates an Amazon wish-list for essential items.

From nappies and wipes to feeding bottles and bibs, the online list is available at https://amzn.eu/2Ab6rxs and allows supporters to see which products are most needed.

Although the baby bank is currently well-stocked for general items, donations of some special items are particularly welcome.

Sarah (left) and Nicola at the Home-Start East Antrim baby bank in Larne. Photo: Baby Bank Alliance

Home-Start East Antrim Baby Bank wrote: “We receive requests from local midwives and health visitors for digital thermometers for premature babies and other wee ones where parents must closely monitor temperature.

“Would your workplace, church, club or school consider holding a donation drive to support our service? We know demand will really increase over the winter months and we would be grateful for any support.”