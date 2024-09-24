Home-Start East Antrim Baby Bank: demand 'will really increase over winter' for service
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
In a post on their Facebook page, the Larne-based service outlined that it now operates an Amazon wish-list for essential items.
From nappies and wipes to feeding bottles and bibs, the online list is available at https://amzn.eu/2Ab6rxs and allows supporters to see which products are most needed.
Although the baby bank is currently well-stocked for general items, donations of some special items are particularly welcome.
Home-Start East Antrim Baby Bank wrote: “We receive requests from local midwives and health visitors for digital thermometers for premature babies and other wee ones where parents must closely monitor temperature.
“Would your workplace, church, club or school consider holding a donation drive to support our service? We know demand will really increase over the winter months and we would be grateful for any support.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.