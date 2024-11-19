Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Home-Start East Antrim has issued a call for volunteers to get involved in supporting families in the Larne area.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The organisation, which helps families in Newtownabbey, Carrickfergus or Larne who have at least one child under the age of five, is seeking to recruit a number of roles including volunteers for its Baby Bank and home visiting services, along with volunteers for its group sessions.

More information is available on the Home-Start East Antrim Facebook page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Home-Start East Antrim has also launched a Christmas support appeal.

Sarah (left) and Nicola at the Home-Start East Antrim baby bank in Larne. Photo: Baby Bank Alliance

It will be collecting new unwrapped toys and family treats for its Christmas hampers, along with Christmas crackers, Shloer, sweets, biscuits, shortbread and so on, with a drop off point at Oakfield Community Centre, Carrickfergus.

Home-Start East Antrim supports families facing a range of issues, including loneliness and isolation; multiple births or several pre-school children; ill health or disability of a child or parent; first time parenting; mental health, and everyday parenting issues.