Home-Start East Antrim issues call for volunteers in Larne area
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The organisation, which helps families in Newtownabbey, Carrickfergus or Larne who have at least one child under the age of five, is seeking to recruit a number of roles including volunteers for its Baby Bank and home visiting services, along with volunteers for its group sessions.
More information is available on the Home-Start East Antrim Facebook page.
Meanwhile, Home-Start East Antrim has also launched a Christmas support appeal.
It will be collecting new unwrapped toys and family treats for its Christmas hampers, along with Christmas crackers, Shloer, sweets, biscuits, shortbread and so on, with a drop off point at Oakfield Community Centre, Carrickfergus.
Home-Start East Antrim supports families facing a range of issues, including loneliness and isolation; multiple births or several pre-school children; ill health or disability of a child or parent; first time parenting; mental health, and everyday parenting issues.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.