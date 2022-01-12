Hospital restaurant is renamed by nurse

Chairman Jonathan Patton presenting competition winner Gail Young with her prize

The name was chosen after a staff competition was launched using the staff app ‘SET Connect’ to find a name which captures the Trust’s desire for everyone to connect, communicate and feel they belong to South Eastern Trust family.

The restaurants at Lagan Valley Hospital and Lisburn PCCC will also be rebranded with the new name.

Staff member Gail Young, Gastroenterology Research Nurse was the lucky winner who came up with the name, ‘Café Connect’, which links in with the name of the staff app, harnesses the ethos of belonging, which is a major part of the Trust’s People Plan and embodies the main reason why staff choose to eat in the new restaurant facilities; to take a well-deserved break from their busy work routine to dine with their colleagues and chat over a cuppa. Gail met with senior Patient Experience staff and Chairman Jonathan Patton in the new restaurant recently to discuss her win and receive her prize, a new iPad.

Gail said, “I was absolutely delighted to hear I had won the competition! I submitted the suggestion and did not really expect to hear anything back. After deliberating over a few ideas, I finally submitted ‘Café Connect’ as I felt that the idea of connecting was in keeping with the Trusts values and the more recent theme that the Chief Executive has set, ‘keeping people in the loop’. As a research nurse, our team is spread out across the hospital site, so there’s no better way to catch up than over a coffee or bite to eat. As for most teams, since the pandemic, it has been difficult to meet face to face so we look forward to meeting in the new ‘Café Connect’.”