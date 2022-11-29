Nurses and healthcare workers at the Lagan Valley and Ulster Hospitals will be joining colleagues across the country next week when they begin industrial action.

Following an emphatic industrial action ballot result, 92% for strike action and 97% for action short of strike action, legally required notice has been served on all health service employers informing them that NIPSA members will begin indefinite action short of strike action December 5.

NIPSA members are taking action over three points that go to the very heart of defending their members living standards and ensuring we have a health service into the future: Safe staffing, Pay, and Mileage rates.

A spokesperson for NIPSA said: “To achieve the best possible outcome for health service workers, cooperation between trade unions is essential.

Staff at Lagan Valley Hospital, Lisburn will be joining colleagues in industrial action next week

“We recognise that this is likely to be the strongest industrial action ever undertaken in the health service. With that in mind, patient safety remains a priority for NIPSA. Discussions have already begun to ensure the employers take the necessary steps to protect patients during the dispute.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Health said they would work closely with the unions to ensure critical services were protected.

"The Department of Health shares the frustration of Northern Ireland health care staff at the ongoing absence of a pay award for this year,” said the spokesperson for the Department.