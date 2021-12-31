Hospital visiting suspended amid ‘significant rise’ in Covid cases

The move comes amid what the Trusts termed a ‘significant rise’ in confirmed Covid cases.

In a social media statement the Trust said: “Due to the continued pressures on our hospitals/care facilities, the significant rise of confirmed cases of Covid 19 in our community and in order to protect patients, visitors and staff, the Southern Health and Social Care Trust is temporarily suspending patient/client visiting on all sites and facilities from midday (December 31)

“Only end of life visits and birthing partners will be permitted. We fully appreciate that this is very difficult for families but in the interest of everyone’s safety, we regret that it remains necessary at this time. This suspension will be reviewed next Wednesday, January 5.

“We are encouraging virtual visits for patients in Craigavon Hospital or Daisy Hill Hospital and if relatives need support with this, please call our Virtual Visiting Co-Ordinator between 9am and 5pm on 077 7651 6419 to set this up with your loved one.

“Please visit https://bit.ly/3pEabgB for full visiting information and guidance.”

