A Cushendun group is using set dancing classes to combat loneliness and to keep traditional cultural activities alive.

The Murlough Fund, established by John and Fiona McCowan, have donated an award of £5,000 between two local groups with the aim of breaking down loneliness and isolation. The Northern Ireland Rural Women’s and Cushendun & District Development Association will both run programmes for older people, including art and craft workshops, dancing, mindfulness, gardening and yoga. Credit Cushendun & District Development Association

Anne Godfrey, Secretary of the Cushendun & District Development Association, said: “Cushendun is a community which places value on keeping traditional cultural activities alive.

"Part of the traditional cultural life of Cushendun and District has been, over generations, traditional music and dance. In particular, Set Dancing, which took place in houses in the area and was seen as an important part of the local tradition, which kept going until roughly the 1950.

“Set dancing, by its nature, encourages people to get to know and have fun with people they may not know at all or only slightly. Again, by its nature it encourages cross- generational mixing.

“As well as improving the physical and mental health of those who attend, an on-going set dancing class in the village, which is open to all, will enhance local connections, which are invaluable in a small village and rural area like ours.”

