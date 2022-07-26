Hygiene Bank Moira proves it is ‘here if you need’ at local event

Funded by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s Grand Choice programme, the Hygiene Bank has been able to buy products to help 100 people and they will be giving out products on the day to those in need of help and support.

“The Hygiene Bank Moira is a charity operating in the local area,” explained coordinator Catherine. “Our ethos is ‘Give Local, Help Local’ and our aim is to ensure everyone has access to basic hygiene products.

“We cover Lisburn, Portadown and Craigavon areas and we collect hygiene products within our drop off points, which include most Boots stores and some independent businesses, and also accept monetary donations at www.justgiving.com/ThbMoira. We currently link in with 21 community partners in the area and also have four school partnerships.”

The Bow Street Mall event will run from 11am until 4pm and volunteers will be on hand to offer help and explain more about the work of the Hygiene Bank.

“We have secure funding to buy products and have purchased most using in kind direct, which has meant we can purchase a considerable amount more so can help more people,” continued Catherine. “We also have been donated some reusable period products that people can receive.

“Free products will be available for approximately 100 people. If others are requiring assistant we will be able to sign post them to organisations that we continue to support with hygiene products. We will also be collecting products and money on the day.

“We are being joined by some of our current community partners. We do not normally distribute and are doing this pop up event to encourage others who may be finding things difficult to link in with us and find out about what ongoing support is available in our community.

“My aim for this event is to make speaking to us more accessible and if anyone has reservation of asking for help or wondering what we do they can just pop by.”