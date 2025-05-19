More than 200 people set off from the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre at 4am, while the town was still in darkness.

As the group walked along the Greenway, through Riverside Park, and up Main Street, the sun rose, and they arrived at Ballymoney Town Hall in the daylight.

BEAM – Building Empowerment & Awareness to Mind – was established by local community worker, Hannah Graham, to explore ways to promote positive messages about mental health and sources of support across the area.

Describing the morning as “such a special one”, Ms Graham added: We are overwhelmed by everyone turning out, in the middle of the night, to join the walk. But, it shows how important this issue of mental health is for our community, and how much people want to show we are a community that cares.”

BEAM is made up of Hannah Graham, alongside Katherine Murphy (Building Communities Resource Centre), Zara Hutchinson (Ballymoney Community Fridge), Clare Doherty (Community Rescue Service) and Ballymoney Councillor, Lee Kane.

Many of the businesses in the town ‘left a light on’ in their shop windows, as a visible show of support for the cause. The walk was overseen by the Community Rescue Service, who marshalled the event and kept everyone safe.

On arrival at the Town Hall, participants enjoyed an early breakfast, supplied by northXsouth and Tesco, and entertainment from Harmony Co Ladies Choir.

‘As soon as the walk was announced we had local business and organisations contacting us to offer support, said Katherine Murphy, Manager of Building Communities Resource Centre.

"We are grateful to everyone across the community in Ballymoney, and beyond. This has been a huge community effort, and we are so thankful to everyone who helped in any way to make it such a success.”

Volunteers across the area had been busy making knitted lightbulbs, the symbol of the group. These were given to participants at the end, as a keepsake from the Dawn Walk.

Local councillor Lee Kane said: “It was truly inspiring to see over 200 people standing in the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre car park, in the darkness of 4am, holding aloft their torches, ready to start the walk.

“We created this event to show that Ballymoney is a community that cares about each other’s mental health and wellbeing. The turnout, the support from across the community, and the conversations this has started, shows we are just that. We care for each other: our family and friends, our neighbours, and strangers alike.”

Information on organisations offering support for those experiencing mental health challnges can be found on the BEAM website www.beamballymoney.org

1 . HEALTH Pictured at the BEAM dawn walk in Ballymoney to raise awareness of mental health. Photo: BEAM

2 . HEALTH Over 200 people took part in the walk, starting in the darkness at 4am, from the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre to Ballymoney Town Hall Photo: BEAM

3 . HEALTH Organisers lead participants in the Dawn Walk in Ballymoney, raising awareness of mental health. Photo: BEAM