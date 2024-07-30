Ballymoney Cancer Research UK committee has asked the town to ‘turn pink’ to raise awareness of the work of the charity.

They also aim to bring the community together to raise vital funds for Cancer Research, a charity which saves and improves lives.

Chair of the Ballymoney committee Mervyn Ferris said: “This year, we wanted to try a new venture to run along with our annual street collection and band parade which takes place on Saturday, August 3.

"We wanted to do something a little bit different to raise awareness of why we fundraise. We spoke to the Chamber of Commerce about it and we are delighted with the support we have had from them.

"Then we tried to contact as many of the traders as we could to ask them to turn their shop windows pink and I have to say that we are blown away by the response from them – the town looks marvellous!

"There’s a competition for the children to try to Spot the Teddy as well. There’s ten teddies hidden in shop windows around the town and a little prize for anyone finding them all. Those names will then be put into a draw for a voucher for the toy shop, thanks to WJ Walker for the prize.

"The committee would like to thank the Ballymoney people - as ever – for their support for Cancer Research. We look forward to the same on Saturday, August 3 for our street collection and band parade.”

1 . NEWS Ballymoney businesses are getting involved in turning the town pink to raise awareness of and funds for Cancer Research UK.Photo: NI WORLD

2 . NEWS Ballymoney businesses are getting involved in turning the town pink to raise awareness of and funds for Cancer Research UK.Photo: NI WORLD

3 . NEWS Ballymoney businesses are getting involved in turning the town pink to raise awareness of and funds for Cancer Research UK.Photo: NI WORLD

4 . NEWS Ballymoney businesses are getting involved in turning the town pink to raise awareness of and funds for Cancer Research UK.Photo: NI WORLD