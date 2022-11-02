In pictures: Bushmills shop staff charity dress up day
There was something just a little bit different looking about the staff of Centra in Bushmills recently.
By Una Culkin
3 minutes ago
For the staff at Centra Bushmills held a Halloween dress-up event in their store to raise funds for the charity Action Cancer.
And don’t they look spooktacular!
Action Cancer is Northern Ireland’s leading, local cancer charity, delivering their services from Action Cancer House, Belfast, in local communities and workplaces and onboard the Big Bus, which travels to 200 locations throughout Northern Ireland every year.
