Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

In pictures: Bushmills shop staff charity dress up day

There was something just a little bit different looking about the staff of Centra in Bushmills recently.

By Una Culkin
3 minutes ago

For the staff at Centra Bushmills held a Halloween dress-up event in their store to raise funds for the charity Action Cancer.

And don’t they look spooktacular!

Action Cancer is Northern Ireland’s leading, local cancer charity, delivering their services from Action Cancer House, Belfast, in local communities and workplaces and onboard the Big Bus, which travels to 200 locations throughout Northern Ireland every year.

Undefined: readMore

1. Cruella at the Centra

Serena Horner from Centra Bushmills dressed as Cruella Deville

Photo: s

Photo Sales

2. Spooky snacks

Mandy Glass and Debbie Matthews from Centra Bushmills during their Halloween dress up event in the store for Action Cancer

Photo: s

Photo Sales

3. Collection at Centra

Debbie Matthews and Mandy Glass from Centra Bushmills

Photo: s

Photo Sales

4. Halloween hooley

Tommy Kerrighan from Centra Bushmills

Photo: s

Photo Sales
Big BusAction CancerNorthern IrelandBelfast
Next Page
Page 1 of 2