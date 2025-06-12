The awards were held at the Culloden Hotel, Holywood on June 5. Among the winners were:

Christina Faulkner, from Ballymoney, who won the Public Health Award, sponsored by the Public Health Agency. She leads the Farm Families Health Checks Programme, which delivers accessible, comprehensive health screening and support to rural communities.

Christina’s proactive and preventative approach has enabled the early detection of conditions such as high cholesterol, diabetes, high blood pressure, and weight-related issues, alongside mental health screening and cancer prevention advice.

To date, the programme has screened 27,000 individuals – 51% of whom are farmers, 17% farm family members, and 32% other rural residents. Her nominator described Christina as playing a vital role in enhancing the health and wellbeing of farming and rural communities.

Aaron Smyth, from Ballymena, was awarded the Chief Nursing Officer’s Rising Star Award. While still a student, Aaron recognised a lack of educational resources designed for people with learning disabilities and took the initiative to create a video on pressure ulcer prevention specifically tailored to this audience.

Now a registered learning disability nurse based at Holywell, he has shared the video with colleagues and received outstanding feedback. It is now widely used as a key health promotion tool to support skin integrity across various patient groups.

The judging panel praised Aaron’s patient-centred approach and highlighted him as a shining example of the future of learning disability nursing.

Orla Mathews, Dementia Service Improvement Nurse with the Northern Trust, was named runner-up in the RCN Northern Ireland Nurse of the Year Award. She was nominated for her extensive work to enhance the quality of care for people living with dementia in hospital settings.

Orla has designed and delivered comprehensive dementia training for staff and improved both staff and patient engagement by creating resources to support dementia information boards on every ward.

By promoting meaningful activity and engagement, Orla’s work helps address agitation, isolation, depression, and delirium—leading to fewer falls, shorter hospital stays, and reduced reliance on medication. The judging panel commended her passion for improving outcomes and highlighted the strong, positive impact of her initiatives.

Una Marie McAuley, from Cushendun, was runner-up in the Patient’s Choice Award, sponsored by the Patient and Client Council. She was recognised for the exceptional care she gave to a man who sustained a traumatic brain injury after a fall.

The patient’s daughter shared: “She embodies everything that makes a wonderful nurse. Without her, a truly awful time for our family would have been so much worse.” Through her close connection with the patient and his family, Una Marie offered constant reassurance and created a sense of safety.

The nomination continued: “Since my dad’s dreadful accident, we’ve encountered many wonderful nurses, doctors and physiotherapists. But Una Marie stood out because she saw not just the patient, but the person behind the injury.”

Maria Betts, from Killead, was named runner-up in the Nursing Research Award, sponsored by Ulster University. As an Advanced Nurse Practitioner in the Northern Trust, Maria conducted research into the experiences of families caring for loved ones with motor neurone disease, focusing on the role of the palliative care keyworker.

Her work led to a series of recommendations aimed at helping individuals with MND and other life-limiting conditions live – and die – with dignity at home. Her nominator remarked: “Workforce shortages in specialist palliative care inspired Maria to champion the development of community-based specialists. She is deeply committed to delivering person-centred care and to equipping and supporting fellow nurses to do the same.”

Steven Kelly, from Ballykelly, received a commendation in the RCN Northern Ireland Nurse of the Year category. He was recognised for his leadership in developing and managing the Same Day Emergency Care Unit at Causeway Hospital, designed for patients who do not require acute admission.

The unit focuses on delivering the right care, in the right place, at the right time – enhancing patient experience, reducing waiting times, and lowering hospital admission rates. In January 2025 alone, the unit assessed and treated 437 patients.

Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, and the service has significantly eased pressure on the emergency department through direct referrals. Steven’s nominator described him as “an inspirational nursing leader,” while the judges praised his dedication and passion for improving patient care and experience.

The overall winner of the RCN Northern Ireland Nurse of the Year Award 2025 was Kelly Forbes, from Annalong, a senior mental health nurse, based in Newry and District GP Federation.

