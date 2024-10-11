Coinciding with the charity’s popular ‘World’s Biggest Coffee Morning’ initiative, the event brought the fundraising total since 2019 to just over £20,000. Those who attended were treated to delicious treats and live entertainment by soloists Rebekah Blair and John Porter as well as ukulele performers Ukes from the Port.

The event saw over 250 people come out to support Macmillan Cancer and the money raised will help provide vital support services for people living with cancer, including the innovative Move More project.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan said: “I was delighted to be invited to Council’s Macmillan Coffee Morning in Portballintrae Village Hall.

“It is a sad fact that cancer affects all too many of us, and the work that Catherine King and the Move More volunteers have done to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer is invaluable.

“Thank you to all the businesses and supporters who donated both items for the coffee morning, and their time to make the event such a success, this year’s event has raised an outstanding sum for the charity – thank you to everyone who has so generously donated.”

The Move More project was first introduced in the Causeway Coast and Glens area in June 2019. Led by Macmillan Cancer Support, a strong partnership was developed with the Council, which has helped to improve the physical and emotional health and well-being of people living with cancer in the Borough.

Catherine King, Council’s Macmillan Move More Coordinator, said: “We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the incredible individuals who donated, baked, and volunteered from the Council’s Macmillan Move More programme. Your efforts, along with the support of all who donated and attended on the day, have been truly amazing.

“We would like to express our gratitude to Heather Simpson for her generous donation of an original oil on canvas painting titled ‘The White Rocks’. Your contribution is greatly appreciated.

“A special thanks to our musicians, soloists Rebekah Blair and John Porter and the Ukulele band, Ukes from the Port. Your performances added a special touch to the event, and we are grateful for your support.”

1 . NEWS Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan greeting a guest at Council’s Macmillan Coffee Morning held in Portballintrae Village Hall. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

2 . NEWS Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan with Linda McCandless and Margie Leemam at Council’s Macmillan Coffee Morning held in Portballintrae Village Hall. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

3 . NEWS Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan with Catherine King, Claire Murphy, Nuala Harragy and Karen Whyte at Council’s Macmillan Coffee Morning held in Portballintrae Village Hall. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL