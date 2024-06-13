Organised during Volunteers Week, the event brought together those who support a vast range of services for the benefit of patients, service users and their family members and friends.

From hospital radio, cancer support and bereavement, to day centres, adult centres, mental health services, and specific health conditions, approximately 150 volunteers freely give their time, skills and understanding to help others.

Reflecting on their contribution, Paula Marshall, the Northern Trust’s Health & Wellbeing Manager for Volunteering & Inclusion, said: “We are very fortunate across the entire Northern Trust area to have such an active community of enthusiastic volunteers.

“They bring a unique perspective, and their skills and insights make a huge difference every day. As we mark 40 years of Volunteers Week we were delighted to bring so many of our volunteers together so we could say ‘thank you’ and recognise their willingness to improve the lives of others.

“If we’ve inspired you to consider getting involved we would love to hear from you. There are so many different options to consider so there will be a role to suit you if you’re able to share your time with us.”

One of the young volunteers is 23-year-old Abby Robinson from Portrush. The Queen’s University student nurse, who is completing her final placement at present, became an IBD Buddy after being diagnosed with Ulcerative Colitis.

The buddy scheme was set up to support patients by the team at Causeway Hospital.

Reflecting on her volunteering experience, Abby said: “I love that I am able to connect with others living with an IBD and support them through a tough time in their life. Having gone through the IBD journey myself, I know how isolating the condition can make you feel.

“I’m able to show others that life doesn’t stop when you get an IBD, you can still achieve your dreams. Volunteering has given me a sense of purpose. I’ve also been able to meet so many amazing people and it has helped me to recognise how many people are like myself and living with Inflammatory Bowel Disease.”

For further information please email [email protected]

1 . HEALTH Rodney Magee receives a certificate in recognition of Causeway Hospital radio. Photo: NORTHERN TRUST

2 . HEALTH Abby Robinson from Portrush, an IBD Buddy volunteer. Photo: NORTHERN TRUST

3 . HEALTH Amy Wilson and Hilary Crooks receive a certificate in recognition of the Macmillan Information Pod service at Causeway Hospital. Photo: NORTHERN TRUST