Susan Cunningham, Henry Crossly, Claire Woods, Ellen Woods, Connor Woods, Trevor Woods, Johnny Cunningham at the carol service
Susan Cunningham, Henry Crossly, Claire Woods, Ellen Woods, Connor Woods, Trevor Woods, Johnny Cunningham at the carol service

IN PICTURES: Charity carol service held in Hillsborough

On Tuesday December 12, St Malachy’s Parish Church in Hillsborough hosted the inaugural Horatio's Garden Carol Service in support of Horatio’s Garden, a charity which nurtures wellbeing after spinal injury in beautiful and vibrant gardens in the heart of NHS spinal injury centres.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 19th Dec 2023, 12:18 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 12:20 GMT

Its seventh garden, Horatio’s Garden Northern Ireland, designed by Andy Sturgeon, will shortly be opening in Musgrave Park Hospital and support people from across the entirety of Northern Ireland.

The event was joined by many special guests, including BBC Gardeners' Question Time presenter Kathy Clugston, Ireland and Ulster Rugby player Jacob Stockdale, The Marquess of Downshire, former patient and Horatio's Garden supporter Connor Woods, Consultant Orthopaedic Spinal Surgeon and Horatio's Garden Northern Ireland patron Mr Niall Eames, and The Ulster Consort Choir.

The event was led by the wonderful Northern Ireland Fundraising Committee comprised of Lucinda and Nigel Kinnaird, Rose Henderson, Fiona Chamberlain, Joyce Shaw, Jenny Cooke and Catherine Champion. It was generously sponsored by the Unicorn Group, Design ID and the Chamberlain Family.

Neill Eames, Olivia, Lucinda, Derek Stockdale at the carol service

1. Hillsborough carol service in aid of Horatio's Garden

Neill Eames, Olivia, Lucinda, Derek Stockdale at the carol service Photo: Neil Harrison

Marquess of Downshire and Paddy Shields (Hillsborough Old Guard) at the carol service

2. Hillsborough carol service in aid of Horatio's Garden

Marquess of Downshire and Paddy Shields (Hillsborough Old Guard) at the carol service Photo: Neil Harrison

Robert Logan and Sarah Rooken-Smith at the carol service

3. Hillsborough carol service in aid of Horatio's Garden

Robert Logan and Sarah Rooken-Smith at the carol service Photo: Neil Harrison

Matthew Lee, Pippa McClaren and Michael McClaren at the carol service

4. Hillsborough carol service in aid of Horatio's Garden

Matthew Lee, Pippa McClaren and Michael McClaren at the carol service Photo: Neil Harrison

