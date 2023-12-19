IN PICTURES: Charity carol service held in Hillsborough
Its seventh garden, Horatio’s Garden Northern Ireland, designed by Andy Sturgeon, will shortly be opening in Musgrave Park Hospital and support people from across the entirety of Northern Ireland.
The event was joined by many special guests, including BBC Gardeners' Question Time presenter Kathy Clugston, Ireland and Ulster Rugby player Jacob Stockdale, The Marquess of Downshire, former patient and Horatio's Garden supporter Connor Woods, Consultant Orthopaedic Spinal Surgeon and Horatio's Garden Northern Ireland patron Mr Niall Eames, and The Ulster Consort Choir.
The event was led by the wonderful Northern Ireland Fundraising Committee comprised of Lucinda and Nigel Kinnaird, Rose Henderson, Fiona Chamberlain, Joyce Shaw, Jenny Cooke and Catherine Champion. It was generously sponsored by the Unicorn Group, Design ID and the Chamberlain Family.