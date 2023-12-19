On Tuesday December 12, St Malachy’s Parish Church in Hillsborough hosted the inaugural Horatio's Garden Carol Service in support of Horatio’s Garden, a charity which nurtures wellbeing after spinal injury in beautiful and vibrant gardens in the heart of NHS spinal injury centres.

Its seventh garden, Horatio’s Garden Northern Ireland, designed by Andy Sturgeon, will shortly be opening in Musgrave Park Hospital and support people from across the entirety of Northern Ireland.

The event was joined by many special guests, including BBC Gardeners' Question Time presenter Kathy Clugston, Ireland and Ulster Rugby player Jacob Stockdale, The Marquess of Downshire, former patient and Horatio's Garden supporter Connor Woods, Consultant Orthopaedic Spinal Surgeon and Horatio's Garden Northern Ireland patron Mr Niall Eames, and The Ulster Consort Choir.

The event was led by the wonderful Northern Ireland Fundraising Committee comprised of Lucinda and Nigel Kinnaird, Rose Henderson, Fiona Chamberlain, Joyce Shaw, Jenny Cooke and Catherine Champion. It was generously sponsored by the Unicorn Group, Design ID and the Chamberlain Family.

1 . Hillsborough carol service in aid of Horatio's Garden Neill Eames, Olivia, Lucinda, Derek Stockdale at the carol service Photo: Neil Harrison

2 . Hillsborough carol service in aid of Horatio's Garden Marquess of Downshire and Paddy Shields (Hillsborough Old Guard) at the carol service Photo: Neil Harrison

3 . Hillsborough carol service in aid of Horatio's Garden Robert Logan and Sarah Rooken-Smith at the carol service Photo: Neil Harrison

4 . Hillsborough carol service in aid of Horatio's Garden Matthew Lee, Pippa McClaren and Michael McClaren at the carol service Photo: Neil Harrison