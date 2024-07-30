A packed audience of 300 were treated to a fantastic evening of music and entertainment.

Farmers’ Choir President, Robin Swann MP, opened the event and provided the welcome address.

This one-off event featured performances from three community choirs. Joining musical forces with the Farmers Choir NI were the Just Sing ladies’ choir from Portadown and the 85ers sea shanty group from RNLI Portishead, Bristol.

The choirs were thrilled to be performing together again having met last year when they were all part of the Coronation Choir who sang for the newly crowned King Charles III at Windsor Castle.

Barkley Thompson, Musical Director of the Farmers’ Choir NI, commented: “We were absolutely delighted to meet up again with our friends in ‘Just Sing’ and the ‘85ers’ sea shanty choir. Amidst the stunning surroundings at Stormont Castle, this charity concert provided a wonderful opportunity to come to sing together again and renew the friendships we made last year at the King’s Coronation.”

Dawn Stewart, Chair of Farmers’ Choir NI added: “We were honoured to be hosting this reunion concert at Stormont Castle with ‘Just Sing’ ladies and the ‘85ers sea shanty group. Individually and collectively, we showcased a variety of popular and well-known songs. We all had a fantastic time and we hope this is the beginning of many future reunion events.”

The Farmers’ Choir NI would like to take this opportunity to thank their sponsors, Henry Bros and United Feeds, for their generous support.

Proceeds from the event benefitted local charities including Farmers’ Choir NI and RNLI.

1 . MUSIC The three joint choirs of Farmers’ Choir Ni, Just Sing and The 85ers who performed at Stormont.Photo: FARMERS CHOIR NI

2 . MUSIC The Farmers’ Choir performing on the staircase at Stormont Parliament Buildings.Photo: FARMERS CHOIR NI

3 . MUSIC The choir after a brilliant performance at Stormont Parliament Buildings.Photo: FARMERS CHOIR NI