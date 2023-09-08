A grand total of 111 adults and 31 children took part in the Ulster 5K and 1.5K Children’s Race held at the Coleraine campus of Ulster University on September 2, for the RAF Benevolent Fund.

Event organiser, Julie Corbett, was thrilled with the number of people who took part and with the amount raised for the charity.

Julie said: “It was fantastic to see so many people running and walking - some even had their dogs - in aid of the Benevolent Fund. I'm grateful to them all for supporting the event.

"We raised an amazing £1500, all of which goes to help RAF veterans, serving personnel and their families in Northern Ireland. I would like to sincerely thank the local businesses and organisations who sponsored the event and the spot prizes, and Ulster University for allowing us to use their wonderful facilities."

