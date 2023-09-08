Register
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
In glorious sunshine, 111 adults and 31 children took part in the Ulster 5K and 1.5K Children’s Race held at the Coleraine campus of Ulster University on Saturday 2 September 2023, raising almost £1500 for the RAF Benevolent Fund.In glorious sunshine, 111 adults and 31 children took part in the Ulster 5K and 1.5K Children’s Race held at the Coleraine campus of Ulster University on Saturday 2 September 2023, raising almost £1500 for the RAF Benevolent Fund.
In glorious sunshine, 111 adults and 31 children took part in the Ulster 5K and 1.5K Children’s Race held at the Coleraine campus of Ulster University on Saturday 2 September 2023, raising almost £1500 for the RAF Benevolent Fund.

In pictures - great turn out for RAF 5k run in Coleraine

A grand total of 111 adults and 31 children took part in the Ulster 5K and 1.5K Children’s Race held at the Coleraine campus of Ulster University on September 2, for the RAF Benevolent Fund.
By Una Culkin
Published 8th Sep 2023, 11:37 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 11:37 BST

Event organiser, Julie Corbett, was thrilled with the number of people who took part and with the amount raised for the charity.

Julie said: “It was fantastic to see so many people running and walking - some even had their dogs - in aid of the Benevolent Fund. I'm grateful to them all for supporting the event.

"We raised an amazing £1500, all of which goes to help RAF veterans, serving personnel and their families in Northern Ireland. I would like to sincerely thank the local businesses and organisations who sponsored the event and the spot prizes, and Ulster University for allowing us to use their wonderful facilities."

In glorious sunshine, 111 adults and 31 children took part in the Ulster 5K and 1.5K Children’s Race held at the Coleraine campus of Ulster University on Saturday 2 September 2023, raising almost £1500 for the RAF Benevolent Fund.

1. Charity

In glorious sunshine, 111 adults and 31 children took part in the Ulster 5K and 1.5K Children’s Race held at the Coleraine campus of Ulster University on Saturday 2 September 2023, raising almost £1500 for the RAF Benevolent Fund. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

In glorious sunshine, 111 adults and 31 children took part in the Ulster 5K and 1.5K Children’s Race held at the Coleraine campus of Ulster University on Saturday 2 September 2023, raising almost £1500 for the RAF Benevolent Fund.

2. Charity run

In glorious sunshine, 111 adults and 31 children took part in the Ulster 5K and 1.5K Children’s Race held at the Coleraine campus of Ulster University on Saturday 2 September 2023, raising almost £1500 for the RAF Benevolent Fund. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

In glorious sunshine, 111 adults and 31 children took part in the Ulster 5K and 1.5K Children’s Race held at the Coleraine campus of Ulster University on Saturday 2 September 2023, raising almost £1500 for the RAF Benevolent Fund.

3. Charity run

In glorious sunshine, 111 adults and 31 children took part in the Ulster 5K and 1.5K Children’s Race held at the Coleraine campus of Ulster University on Saturday 2 September 2023, raising almost £1500 for the RAF Benevolent Fund. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

In glorious sunshine, 111 adults and 31 children took part in the Ulster 5K and 1.5K Children’s Race held at the Coleraine campus of Ulster University on Saturday 2 September 2023, raising almost £1500 for the RAF Benevolent Fund.

4. Charity run

In glorious sunshine, 111 adults and 31 children took part in the Ulster 5K and 1.5K Children’s Race held at the Coleraine campus of Ulster University on Saturday 2 September 2023, raising almost £1500 for the RAF Benevolent Fund. Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ColeraineRAFRAF Benevolent FundNorthern Ireland