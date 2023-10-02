Portballintrae village hall hosted a very successful coffee morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer on Friday (September 29).
Catherine King, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Macmillan Move More Co-ordinator, hosted the annual event coinciding with the charity’s popular ‘World’s Biggest Coffee Morning’ initiative.
All money raised on the day will help to provide vital support services for people living with cancer, including the innovative Move More project.
Pictured at the Macmillan Cancer Support Coffee morning held in Portballintrae Centre organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and McMillan Move More Volunteers Photo: McAuley Multimedia
William Clarke, Helen Clarke and Daphne Bustard pictured at the Macmillan Cancer Support Coffee morning held in Portballintrae Centre organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and McMillan Move More Volunteers Photo: McAuley Mutimedia