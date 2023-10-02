Register
In pictures: Macmillan Coffee Morning at Portballintrae Village Hall

Portballintrae village hall hosted a very successful coffee morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer on Friday (September 29).
By Una Culkin
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 09:54 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 09:55 BST

Catherine King, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Macmillan Move More Co-ordinator, hosted the annual event coinciding with the charity’s popular ‘World’s Biggest Coffee Morning’ initiative.

All money raised on the day will help to provide vital support services for people living with cancer, including the innovative Move More project.

