Bringing together staff, community partners, service users and families, guests reflected on two decades of achievements while looking forward to the future under the theme ‘dare to dream’.

Aisling Darragh, the Northern Trust’s Head of Service with the learning disability team, said: “In 2005 when all of this began, I don’t think anyone could have imagined just how successful the programme has been in the Northern Trust.

“We now have over 700 service users engaged right across the Trust locality, living full and meaningful lives through the initiatives we have in place.

"None of this would be possible without the support we enjoy from our partners, the wider community and the families we work with. Our celebration event was an opportunity to reflect on this, with our service users at the very heart of it.”

The day featured performances, both in person and on screen, from service users involved in the Day Opportunities performing arts programme, showcasing their creativity, talent, and confidence. Among the highlights was a contribution from Siobhan Stephens, who shared her inspiring journey of writing her children’s book ‘The Magic Book’, a testament to the creativity and potential nurtured within the service.

Special guest Adrian McCreesh, Chief Executive of Mid Ulster District Council and a long-standing champion of the service, spoke passionately about the positive impact Day Opportunities has on individuals, their families, and the wider community. Drawing on both his professional role and personal experience, Adrian highlighted the importance of partnership and inclusion.

The celebration also marked the retirement of Garth Anderson, the Northern Trust’s Head of Service for Day Opportunities, who established the service and has led its growth and development over the past 20 years.

Garth paid special tribute to his former and current leadership colleagues, partnership organisations, and his dedicated colleagues and service leaders who have remained true to the service’s underpinning values.

With an emotional conclusion, he also paid heartfelt tribute to the carers and the remarkable adults with a learning disability who have journeyed alongside the service, wishing everyone well for the future.

Looking ahead, Garth launched his vision for the future with the ‘Dare To Dream’ annual awards which are due to take place for the first time in November 2025. It is hoped that this initiative will act as an inspiration for others and provide a platform to celebrate individual growth and achievement.

