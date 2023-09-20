In pictures: revamped garden officially opened at Blossom Children’s Ward

Delegates gathered at Craigavon Area Hospital recently for the official opening of the garden at Blossom Children’s Ward following its makeover over the summer.

The garden at the medical facility has had a wonderful makeover, transforming the area into a safe, calming retreat for families spending time on the ward.

This social action project took place over the summer and saw young people weeding flower beds, painting fences, laying bark, planting shrubs, plants and trees and staining garden furniture – creating a peaceful, quiet haven where families can take time out of the hospital and catch their breath.

The Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, Ald Margaret Tinsley, was joined by healthcare professionals and representatives from Portadown Wellness Centre and Seagoe Youth Group for the opening ceremony.

1 . Calming retreat opens at Craigavon Area Hospital The Lord Mayor, Ald Margaret Tinsley at the official opening of Blossom Children’s Ward Garden with representatives from Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Portadown Wellness Centre, Seagoe Youth Group and Craigavon Area Hospital staff. Photo: Contributed

2 . Calming retreat opens at Craigavon Area Hospital Staff from Blossom Children’s Ward. Photo: Contributed

3 . Calming retreat opens at Craigavon Area Hospital Lord Mayor, Ald Margaret Tinsley with young people from Seagoe Youth Group who spent time during the summer transforming the garden. Photo: Contributed

4 . Calming retreat opens at Craigavon Area Hospital The new Blossom Children’s Ward Garden. Photo: Contributed