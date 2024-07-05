Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A passionate advocate for disability rights and an ambitious journalist from Loughguile has graduated with a First-Class Honours degree in Journalism from Ulster University.

Anna Kane's journey to this significant milestone has been marked by sheer resilience, determination and a deep love for writing. From an early age, Anna's passion for writing and advocacy inspired her to pursue a career in journalism.

Graduating from the Coleraine campus on Friday, July 5, Anna said: “From a young age I loved to write, and I would call myself an advocate for people with disabilities as I have Cerebral Palsy which created my love for journalism as it allows people to express themselves through the power of writing and speech.”

Born with quadriplegic cerebral palsy, a condition affecting movement due to brain damage at birth, Anna faced significant complications early on.

Anna Kane from Loughguile. Credit Stephen Davison

Reflecting on her personal journey, she said: “My birth had many complications. I have quadriplegic cerebral palsy, which means all four of my limbs are affected. For me, there is nearly always a delay in functions such as walking and talking. It impacts individuals from early childhood, both physically and mentally, as people can feel isolated. My motto is ‘don’t lie down to it.’”

Anna faced the challenge of navigating higher education while managing long-term memory issues and physical limitations, but Ulster University's commitment to inclusivity and support for students with disabilities proved invaluable to Anna.

“The team at Ulster University were exceptional. From a disability point of view, I was very nervous about starting uni, but I was treated like everyone else, and this was my favourite part,” she said.

“I am so grateful to my lecturers who never gave up on me even when I considered giving up. Without their motivation and encouragement to get me across the line I wouldn’t have graduated and now I have come out with a First. Their sheer determination inspired my own self-determination to get through and I went for it and got there.”

Reflecting on her time at Ulster University, Anna shared the highlights of creating new friendships and the confidence she gained.

“The friends that I have made are amazing. Being able to go out and experience uni life, express myself and not be afraid to be me. Ulster University has changed me, supported my confidence-building and helped me be who I am today. I can now go with the flow and stop worrying about what other people think.”

Looking ahead, Anna plans to continue her studies with a Master's in Journalism at Ulster University Coleraine this September. She aspires to a career in journalism focusing on stories that centre around people that give a voice to those who feel unheard.

“I like to get to the bottom of things and solve an issue and give people a voice. I don’t settle until it is solved,” she said.