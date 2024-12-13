An inspiring Portrush woman who has just graduated from university is now set to care for children in the same hospital where she was cared for when she was younger.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abby Robinson, from Portrush, grdauated from Queen’s University Belfast on December 12 with a degree in Children and Young People Nursing and is embarking on her dream role as a Children’s Nurse in Coleraine’s Causeway Hospital.

This is a full circle moment for Abby, as she will be caring for children in the same hospital where she was cared for when she was younger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abby was diagnosed with Ulcerative Colitis at just 15 years old. For the next three years, she battled debilitating and painful symptoms that led to over 50 hospital admissions. These physical struggles also impacted Abby’s mental health, causing her to leave school during her A-levels.

Abby Robinson has battled a series of health issues, including a diagnosis of Ulcerative Colitis aged 15. She graduated from Queen’s University in Belfast with a degree in Children and Young People Nursing. CREDIT QUB

In 2019, at the age of 18, Abby made the difficult and brave decision to undergo stoma surgery. This life-changing procedure, which involved drawing part of her bowel through her abdominal wall, offered her relief from the chronic pain and symptoms that had impacted her for years.

The success of the surgery, combined with the support of her family and the Stoma Specialist service in the Northern Health and Social Care Trust, meant Abby felt well enough to return to education, enrolling at Ballymoney Tech where she achieved a Level 3 qualification in Childcare.

Abby’s health experiences sparked a new ambition and led her to change her career direction, from aspiring to be a primary school teacher to pursuing a career as a Children’s Nurse. In 2021 Abby enrolled at Queen’s, where she began her journey to become a qualified nurse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her road to graduation, however, was not without its obstacles. Abby faced further health setbacks, including additional surgery, and personal challenges. Despite this, she remained committed to her studies. Through her determination and resilience, Abby not only persevered but excelled, graduating with the same peers she started with.

Abby said: “Over the three years of my course the support I had from Queen’s was first-class. I had two operations during my course and thought I might have to defer, however my lecturers’ support meant this didn’t happen. They directed me to Disability Services, who were very understanding and supportive.

“During nursing placements, I was worried that having a stoma bag would hold me back, however adjustments were put in place by Disability Services to ensure this didn’t happen. Without the support I received from Queen’s, I don’t think I would be where I am today, a fully qualified paediatric nurse.”

Abby’s commitment extends beyond her own recovery. She has become a passionate advocate for stoma awareness, using her Instagram ‘The Life of Spencer’, to share her story and inspire others living with stomas to lead fulfilling lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abby’s desire to help others also led her to join the IBD patient panel in the Northern Health and Social Care Trust. The patient panel is a group of people living with IBD who work in partnership with medical staff to provide feedback on service provision and raise awareness of the disease.

The panel also set up the IBD Buddy scheme in 2023, a volunteer scheme where buddies connect with others living with inflammatory bowel diseases, offering support and encouragement. Abby’s personal experience has allowed her to be an inspiration for those navigating similar challenges, showing them that life does not stop with an IBD diagnosis.

Speaking about her future, Abby said: “It is a dream come true to begin my career as a Community Children’s Nurse at Causeway Hospital. Having spent so much time there during my own health battles, I am now ready to give back, helping children and young people who have their own health problems.

“I chose Children’s Nursing because I always loved working with children. From my journey I recognise how difficult it is going into hospital, and I hope that I can use my own experiences to help other children through a vulnerable time in their lives. But also, to show children that having a health condition does not stop you from living your life. I believe everything happens for a reason.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recognition of her remarkable journey, Abby was recently awarded a Mighty Woman NI Award, an honour that celebrates women who inspire others through their success, ambition, and endurance.

Abby’s graduation is not just the end of her academic journey, but the beginning of a career dedicated to helping children and young people through some of the toughest times of their lives. Abby has proven that with personal resilience and the right support, anything is possible.