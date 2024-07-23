International nurses are the heartbeat of the South Eastern Heath Trust

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

International Nurses play a vital role in the South Eastern Trust Nursing family, with their dedication and expertise help ensure that patients and service users receive the best care possible.

One such Nurse is Edtess Landa from the Philippines who has been a committed member of the South Eastern Trust Nursing family for 23 years.

Edtess explained: “My Nursing career started in a surgical ward in the Philippines, so when an opportunity came up to apply for a Nursing position in Northern Ireland, I decided I would go for it and I was successful.

"I arrived in Northern Ireland in February 2001 to take up a Staff Nurse post in the Plastics and Maxillo Facial ward where I have been working ever since.

Edtess Landa, a valuable asset to the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust nursing team, and Leanne Calgo (Staff Nurse). Pic credit: SEHSCT

"I also met my husband Christopher here in Northern Ireland and we have a son called Noah.

“I have really developed my Nursing skills during my time here. I began my role as a Band 5 Staff Nurse and I have now progressed to a Band 6 Deputy Ward Sister. I just love my job.

“For anyone considering a move to Northern Ireland to nurse, I would say take the opportunity, it will give you so much experience.

"Coming from the Philippines, initially it took a while to get used to the new ways of working, I love it here in the Ulster Hospital taking care of patients.

Edtess with her husband, Christopher and son, Noah. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"The team in Maxillo Facial and Plastics are just amazing, they are so supportive of me. I am part of their family."

Highlighting the commitment International Nurses make within the South Eastern Trust, Assistant Director of Nursing and Workforce, Roisin Devlin stated: “Our International Nursing staff make up a vital part of the Trust’s Nursing staff. Many of these staff have come here at a huge personal sacrifice to their families.

“International Nurses like Edtess are the backbone of our healthcare team. Their diverse experiences and unwavering commitment to patient care are invaluable, our wards and departments could not do without them.