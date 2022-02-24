The Southern Health Trust has apologised after 193 people may have received inaccurate tests between February 11 and 16.

One woman said she was tested at Craigavon as she was taking an elderly relative with dementia for a procedure at a Belfast hospital.

“I was told on the day of the test that we would only hear if the test was positive. The day before the planned procedure I got a call to say my relative’s test was inconclusive. I opted to reschedule the test and on the Friday afternoon I got a call from Craigavon asking me if anyone had been in touch to tell me I had Covid. No one had. I declined a further test and did some lateral flows at home which were negative.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 11th January 2021 Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye General view of Craigavon Area Hospital, Co. Armagh, which in the last number of days has seen a sharp increase in the number of inpatients due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A manager has been in touch to apologise. The concerning thing is if mum’s had not been inconclusive we would have been in the Belfast hospital and, what if my test had been positive? It could have resulted in a spread of infection in the ward we were due to go to.”

A Trust spokesperson said: “The Trust has identified an issue with coronavirus (COVID-19) test results with a batch of swabs taken between 11 and 16 February 2022.

“An investigation is currently underway. As a precautionary measure, all swabs taken between these dates are being reviewed.

“During this period 193 people may have been given an inaccurate test result due to an error within the laboratory. Early investigation has indicated the issue may be linked to one bottle of solution used in laboratory processes.

“The swabs in question are being re-processed and we are contacting those people affected. All will be offered a re-test and we are managing each person’s individual circumstances as required.

“A deep clean of the laboratory has been completed, and full review of laboratory processes is underway.

“The Trust apologises for any stress the incident has caused and continues to work closely with the Public Health Agency on this matter.”

