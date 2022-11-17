A Ballymoney woman who volunteers with Macmillan Cancer Support having been motivated to help others following a cancer diagnosis some years ago is asking others to join her.

The charity urgently needs volunteers in the Causeway Coast and Glens area to help people living with cancer feel less isolated. Iris Rountree is keen to share her experience of volunteering and how it has enriched her life too.

“I’ve been a Macmillan Volunteer for at least five years in a number of roles, and most recently as a telephone buddy. It’s a role that I love and something that I wish had been in

place following my treatment for ovarian cancer,” said Iris.

Iris Rountree, Macmillan Telephone Buddy Volunteer

“When you’re going through treatment, there are lots of doctors, nurses, family and friends around you; lots of appointments to attend; and lots of milestones to reach. When it stops, so does the activity and noise that comes with it, and in a way, that’s when you start to realise what you’ve been through and how life has changed.

“I went through many emotions at that time, and as a telephone buddy I can now be there for people who are in a similar position. It’s an initiative that Macmillan put in place in response to the pandemic and such a rewarding role.

“As a telephone buddy you’re matched to someone living with cancer who would like to have a chat once a week. You take the lead from the person you’re talking to and because they have asked for the call, you know that they want to chat. More often than not, they do most of the talking and I listen. They know that they are not alone.

“One of the things I appreciate most about this role is the support that’s also there for you as a volunteer.

“Cancer can hit in ways that we don’t appreciate sometimes. Macmillan often talks about how it can affect every part of your life and that’s very true. I’m glad to be able to offer my time each week.”