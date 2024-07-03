It’s a first as South Eastern Health Trust teams with Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The South Eastern Trust has become the first Health and Social Care Trust in Northern Ireland to join the renowned Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

The partnership aims to help young people living in residential care to participate in this prestigious initiative.

The Trust is now a Licensed Organisation for the ‘Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Joint Initiative’, which will support young people as they work towards gaining their Awards, help their community and ultimately enhance their skill set.

Staff from the Trust’s Residential Support and Engagement Team (ReSET) are currently undertaking key training as part of the initiative to support the young people as they work towards obtaining their Awards.

L-R Jennifer Hamilton (ReSET), Mark Beattie (Operations Officer, DofE), Mandy Morrison(ReSET), James McClements (Strategic Development Manager, DofE) and Colm McGuigan (SET, Principal Social Worker).

ReSET Team Lead Mandy Morrison said: “The South Eastern Trust team is so happy to share the news of this new exciting partnership.

"We are looking forward to seeing what our young people can achieve and we will be delighted to celebrate those milestones with them.”

Duke of Edinburgh Operations Officer Mark Beattie added: “We are delighted to welcome the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust to The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award family.

"It is fantastic to have one of the Health Trusts embrace the Award and envisage the benefits it can bring to young people under their care.

“The principles we share for the development of the participants and the fun they can have completing the Award are a great starting point.