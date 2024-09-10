JACE Medical expands clinic facilities with additional £1million investment ahead for grand opening

JACE Medical, a leading provider of private healthcare services in Northern Ireland, officially launched its state of the art Clinic facility, the newest addition to JACE’s repertoire of services.

The new medical facility, which is designed to deliver top-tier surgery procedures to the community, has been extended with an additional £1 million. This brings the medical providers total investment to a total sum of £3.5 million. The clinic's ongoing expansion highlights its commitment to enhancing healthcare options in the region.

JACE Clinic was officially opened on Thursday 5th September by Councillor Ciarán McQuillan, Sinn Féin, The mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens.

Founded in 2010 by Consultant Anesthetist Dr. John T. Doherty, JACE Medical has steadily grown to become a premier provider of private medical services in the North West and beyond, catering to the diverse needs of the public, NHS, and private sector. The new investment also brings with it four new job recruits for the Clinic, demonstrating JACE’s commitment to job creation and the local economy.

JACE Clinic founder Dr. John T. Doherty with Councillor Ciarán McQuillan, Sinn Féin

"The launch of JACE Clinic represents a significant milestone for us," said Dr. John T. Doherty. "Our goal has always been to provide the highest quality healthcare services to our community, and this new facility enables us to do just that. We are excited to offer a comprehensive range of procedures and treatments, supported by a team of highly skilled consultants and medical professionals.

We at JACE Medical are fully committed to serving the healthcare needs of Northern Ireland and we look forward to continuing its growth and contribution to the local community in our newly expanded clinic and surgery facilities.”

JACE Clinic is equipped with cutting-edge medical technology, including two state of the art operating theatres and offers a comfortable and welcoming environment for patients seeking private healthcare solutions. With a focus on one-day surgery procedures, patients can expect efficient, expert care that prioritises their well-being and recovery.

For more information on JACE Private Clinic or to speak to a member of the team, please visit www.jaceclinic.com.