Joel Watson, who hails from Eden, was crowned the Physical Culture Association (PCA) Junior Men’s Physique champion at an event in Galway on October 8.

The 21-year-old, who started training when he was a teenager, was participating in his second show after competing in Londonderry earlier this year.

He is currently gearing up for another competition in the north west at the Millennium Forum on Sunday, October 30.

Joel won the title on October 8.

The former Ulidia student, who now works as a personal trainer at The Gym, Quarter West, has spoken about his transformation from an “underweight” teenager to a bodybuilding champion.

Joel said: “I first got into training when I was around 16 and I started taking it seriously when I was 19. I work for Wayne Downey and I can’t thank him enough for helping me progress.

Advertisement

"When I was at school, I was really skinny and underweight. My spine basically protruded through my back and I had body-confidence issues. I used to make excuses to get out of doing PE at school because I didn’t like having to get changed into my kit.

"When I was 16, my mum won training sessions with Wayne, but she gave the prize to me and that was my first time training. It was intense, but I loved it and I realised that I wanted to keep at it and become stronger and fitter.

"Wayne has helped build me up, not only physically, but my confidence as well. I wouldn’t have had a clue about nutrition or training routines, so I’m grateful he was able to take time to help me on my journey.”

Asked how it feels to be a champion, he stated: “I’m very happy. It shows that the hard work in the gym has paid off and I can see the results. I was up against six others in my class. Competitors get their tan done at an event ahead of the competition. During the tanning, without sounding too full of myself, I had a good idea I was going to do well in Galway when I saw the people I was up against. I was the only person from Northern Ireland taking part in the Junior Physique category and I’m glad I was able to bring the trophy home.”

Joel, who is balancing his time between helping his own clients with their fitness and his training, is hoping to take a year out and focus on bodybuilding tournaments.

He explained: “At the moment, I am working with a number of people. I check my diary and when I am free, I am training myself. I could train six days a week. After winning in Galway, I’m wanting to concentrate on my bodybuilding for the next year.”

Advertisement