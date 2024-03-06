Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a post on social media, the Trust said: “We are expecting significant disruption to our services as a result of today's planned industrial action by junior doctors. Our focus will be on maintaining safe services for acutely unwell patients within our inpatient facilities and protecting urgent and emergency care.

"Most scheduled surgery and outpatient clinics are cancelled as a result of the industrial action.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"If you were due to attend an appointment today (Wed 6 March) our message to patients and service users is that you should assume it is cancelled - unless you have been contacted by the Trust to advise otherwise. Thank you for your understanding.”