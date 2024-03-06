Junior doctors' strike: Northern Trust advises patients to assume appointments have been cancelled
and live on Freeview channel 276
In a post on social media, the Trust said: “We are expecting significant disruption to our services as a result of today's planned industrial action by junior doctors. Our focus will be on maintaining safe services for acutely unwell patients within our inpatient facilities and protecting urgent and emergency care.
"Most scheduled surgery and outpatient clinics are cancelled as a result of the industrial action.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"If you were due to attend an appointment today (Wed 6 March) our message to patients and service users is that you should assume it is cancelled - unless you have been contacted by the Trust to advise otherwise. Thank you for your understanding.”
The Trust also advised the public to check their website www.northerntrust.hscni.net for updates.