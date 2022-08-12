Katie’s planking challenge for Macmillan raises over £4k

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Ballymoney Ladies Rugby Coach, Katie took part in Macmillan’s Planking Challenge which involved planking each day, and in some cases at night, throughout the month of March.

Katie didn’t let the wet and windy evenings, or lambing season, hold her back. Successfully garnering support from friends and family far and wide, many people planked alongside Katie, even rugby legend Rory Best joined in on the fun.

As a nurse, Katie knows all too well the impact cancer can have. Katie saod: “Many people and their families are affected daily, so it gives me great satisfaction being able to raise funds for such a great charity.”

Ballymoney woman Katie Speers is pictured with Macmillan in NI Relationship Fundraising Manager, Jodie McAneaney; Macmillan Causeway Fundraising Group volunteer, Barbara Logan and family of Anna White

Katie decided to donate the money raised in this challenge to Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of a dear friend, Anna White. Anna was chair of the local Macmillan Causeway Fundraising Group for over 20 years.

Anna’s family also fundraise for Macmillan in NI, and recently they took part in the Giant’s Causeway Mighty Hike.

Anna’s family, lifelong friend and fellow fundraiser Barbara Logan joined Katie in presenting the donations to local Macmillan Relationship Fundraising Manager, Jodie McAneaney. Jodie said, “Katie is well known for her incredible volunteering and charitable work and we are so delighted she chose to support Macmillan.

“Every day, the Energy Team on the Macmillan Support Line are hearing from people living with cancer who are feeling the enormous pressure of the rising cost of living. Thanks to Katie and to everyone who generously donated, £4,062.50 could provide over 11 Macmillan Grants to people here in NI who are struggling with the unexpected costs that a cancer diagnosis can bring, including heating to keep warm when going through treatment, bedding, clothing and travel to and from hospital appointments.”

As many cancer patients on low-incomes struggle with the financial fallout of a diagnosis, compounded by the current cost of living crisis and Covid-19, Macmillan is urging anyone in need to seek their support.