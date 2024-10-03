Keep water beads away from children under 5, Child Accident Prevention Trust warns
It follows a move by the Office of Product Safety and Standards to remove unsafe water beads from the market.
Highlighting the dangers of water beads for younger children were the Child Accident Prevention Trust, who said: “With their bright colours and squishy texture, water beads are especially appealing to young children.
“When dry, water beads are tiny and can easily be swallowed without detection.
“As they bathe in stomach fluids, some can expand to 400 times their original size, posing a serious risk of blockage in a child’s bowel.
“There is also a risk of inhalation causing coughing or choking.”
With some water beads able to grow to the size of golf balls, it can be extremely dangerous if they are swallowed by a child – particularly as they do not show up on X-rays.
Advice
The Child Accident Prevention Trust has issued the following five tips for water bead safety:
- Keep water beads away from children under 5;
- Supervise older children at all times when using water beads;
- If older children are using water beads, use a large tub with plenty of free space so stray beads can’t escape onto the floor;
- After use, check that all beads are safely cleared away;
- Store dry water beads in a closed container out of children’s reach.
The Trust also recommends taking care if using the beads as sensory toys, as some older children with special educational needs may also put things in their mouths.
In an emergency
Katrina Phillips OBE, Chief Executive of the Child Accident Prevention Trust said: “The message from this alert is clear: water beads should not be used in childcare settings or at home for children under 5. It’s almost impossible to use water beads safely with young children. The risks are just too high.”
Parents or carers who suspect a child has swallowed a water bead should seek medical help immediately.
Symptoms can include vomiting and stomach pain, but symptoms may not appear for hours or even a day or so after ingestion.
