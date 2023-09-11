Kilrea teen Lorcan completes Cork Ironman and raises over £8k for charity in memory of father
Loreto College student Lorcan Calvert completed the triathlon event in August and his GoFundMe target of £5,000 was quickly achieved and bettered with the 18-year-old finally raising an incredible £8,220 for the charity.
Lorcan said: “Air Ambulance NI provides Helicopter Emergency Medical Services for trauma incidents throughout Northern Ireland and relies solely on donations. Each day AANI costs £6850 to deliver this life-changing trauma support.
"As AANI is a charity that hits very close to home for me it inspired me to give back, hopefully raising money to help someone else in a similar situation. In memory of my father, Brian Calvert I wanted to finish what he started, as he completed a half Ironman with the aim of taking on the full Ironman. The triathlon training endures long hours of training as it involves a 2.4mile swim, a 112 mile cycle and a 26.2 mile run.
"Any donations towards Air Ambulance would be greatly appreciated and will make a massive difference,” he said, adding this thanks to “anyone who has visited my page and has taken the time to donate to such a great cause”.
The Ironman is a triathlon style race organised by the World Triathlon Corporation. The full event consists of a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride, and a 26.2-mile run; all to be completed in a time limit of 17 hours with cut off times for each leg. Lorcan completed the event in 10:51:43.