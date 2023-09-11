A Kilrea teen who took on the Ironman Cork competition to raise funds for Air Ambulance NI in memory of his father has smashed his fundraising target.

Kilrea 18-year-old Lorcan Calvert in action at the Cork Ironman event in August. Credit: Sportograf

Loreto College student Lorcan Calvert completed the triathlon event in August and his GoFundMe target of £5,000 was quickly achieved and bettered with the 18-year-old finally raising an incredible £8,220 for the charity.

Lorcan said: “Air Ambulance NI provides Helicopter Emergency Medical Services for trauma incidents throughout Northern Ireland and relies solely on donations. Each day AANI costs £6850 to deliver this life-changing trauma support.

"As AANI is a charity that hits very close to home for me it inspired me to give back, hopefully raising money to help someone else in a similar situation. In memory of my father, Brian Calvert I wanted to finish what he started, as he completed a half Ironman with the aim of taking on the full Ironman. The triathlon training endures long hours of training as it involves a 2.4mile swim, a 112 mile cycle and a 26.2 mile run.

"Any donations towards Air Ambulance would be greatly appreciated and will make a massive difference,” he said, adding this thanks to “anyone who has visited my page and has taken the time to donate to such a great cause”.