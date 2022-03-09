Flower Show supports charity

Kilrea Flower Show present £1000 to Air Ambulance NI (FROM LEFT) Maud Steele Chairperson, Jennifer Gardiner President Kilrea WI, Evelyn Kelso Treasurer, Dr Campbell Brown Air Ambulance NI, Elizabeth Moon Vice Chairperson, Sharon Moon Treasurer, Ann Laughlin Secretary

For over 70 years, profits from the Show have supported local charities, so the committee has been very keen to continue that support even without the Show taking place.

All the members of Kilrea WI and friends very generously gave monetary donations and a cheque for £1,000 was presented recently to the Air Ambulance NI.

Since its inception in July 2017, Air Ambulance NI relies on public support to raise £2 million per year.

This allows 15 doctors and seven paramedics to fly seven days per week.

The service has had over 2600 assignments and receives hundreds of calls each day.

Kilrea WI were delighted that one of the Air Ambulance doctors, who lives outside Ballymoney, was able to receive the cheque and give an insight into the vital work that goes on.

The Flower Show committee would like to thank all the members of Kilrea WI and other members of the public who supported this fundraising event.