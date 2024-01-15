Kind-hearted Coleraine teen Claudia's fundraising birthday walk for cancer charity which is supporting her mum
On November 6 last year Claudia McLaughlin-Hunt’s mother Andrea was diagnosed with Sarcoma cancer which is an uncommon form of the disease that can affect any part of the body.
17-year-old Claudia from Coleraine said: “I’m fundraising for The Boom Foundation. This is the only charity in Northern Ireland dedicated to raising money and awareness for Sarcoma cancer.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Boom Foundation was set up by Coleraine woman Leona Rankin in April 2013 and remains the only charity in Northern Ireland dedicated to supporting patients suffering from sarcoma cancer.
Claudia, who is an award-winning dancer and is studying Performing Arts at Northern Regional College in Coleraine, is now organising a sponsored walk on her birthday – February 10 – to raise funds for the charity.
Writing on her GoFundMe page, she said: "On the 6th of November 2023, my beautiful mum was diagnosed with Sarcoma cancer, she’s just completed 25 sessions of radiotherapy and is waiting on surgery. I’d love you all to join me for my birthday walk to raise some funds for this amazing charity.”
Setting a target of £200 initially, Claudia’s generous work for the charity inspired so many people that her target was trebled within just 24 hours!
The walk will take place from Ballycarton Forest to Binevenagh Lake on February 10 with more details being posted on the GoFundMe page closer to the time.