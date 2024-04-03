Kingdom Healthcare and Kingdom Medical to merge providing specialised healthcare recruitment across

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Collectively directly employing 310 employees and an additional 200 external frontline workers in Northern Ireland, the merger marks a significant step forward in enhancing the quality of services provided and expanding Kingdom’s presence in the healthcare sector, whilst keeping existing services running smoothly during this transition.

As part of the wider Kingdom Services Group, the merger enables both parts of Kingdom to streamline their strengths, resources, and expertise to better serve clients and communities.

Bal Sohal, COO of Kingdom Healthcare, brings with him a wealth of experience and leadership in the healthcare industry.

Of the merger, Bal said: “We are excited by this consolidation of our knowledge, expertise, and resources to become a stronger, more efficient Kingdom Healthcare. This merger means we will continue to grow as a company, meeting the evolving needs of our clients and providing the highest quality service.”

Jay Thinsa – the new Director of Service for Kingdom Healthcare– said of the merger: “Both Kingdom Healthcare and Medical have a commitment to excellence and are dedicated to offering high-quality and compassionate health support. This merger means all our colleagues can better work towards this shared goal.”

Niamh Conaty will become Operations Director of Kingdom Healthcare in Northern Ireland, while Kim Flora will become Operations Director of Kingdom Healthcare for England, Scotland, and Wales.

Their appointments reflect the strong position the business holds in Northern Ireland with offices in Downpatrick and Lurgan, and across UK.

Of the role, Niamh said: “We are strengthening our ties with the local community in Northern Ireland and continuing to provide that high quality service. The merger will enable us to continue to transform the healthcare staffing industry in Northern Ireland.”

Kim added: “The merger will allow us to build on our existing strong internal team and push our growth aspirations”.