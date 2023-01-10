Register
Lack of Executive 'causing more stress' for cancer patients - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said the lack of an Executive is causing more stress for cancer patients.

By Stanley Campbell
5 minutes ago
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 4:49pm

Speaking on the latest figures published by the Department of Health, the party’s health spokesperson said: “It is alarming to learn that under 40 percent of patients begin treatment within 62 days of an urgent referral from a GP.

"It is shameful for the DUP to sit on their hands while cancer treatment times continue to miss their target by a staggering 58 percent."

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA said doctors and nurses are on the frontline working under huge pressure.

“Cancer patients and their families are enduring more stress and trauma as the delays in treatment continue," he continued.

“I urge the DUP to end its blockade of our political institutions and work with others to put first the needs of those who need us most.”

He said if they are serious about making health a priority, they will form an Executive today.

