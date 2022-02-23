Larne’s Lunchbox is latest addition to loneliness-tackling Chatty Cafe network

Social enterprise AEL’s Lunchbox is the latest venue to designate a table where customers can sit if they are happy to talk to others.

Mid and East Antrim Loneliness Network has been proactive in establishing Chatty Cafés across the borough with four opening last year.

Rosie Craig, manager of the Lunchbox café, said: “We are so pleased that the Lunchbox will be hosting a Chatty Café table every Monday and Friday between 10am – 12 noon. We understand lots of people have been dealing with issues of loneliness recently and we know the positive impact a conversation can have on your health and wellbeing.

“A short conversation with another person can really brighten your day. We hope this new Chatty Café will get people talking and meeting new people.”

Mid and East Antrim Loneliness Network has also launched its Chatty Cafe Toolkit, which is a resource to help owners establish a Chatty Café in their area.

Supporting the project, the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, said: “One in three people in Northern Ireland are likely to experience feelings of loneliness in their lifetime. Throughout these difficult past few years of lockdowns, isolation and restrictions on our social activities, human contact has been limited which has impacted upon our mental health.

“The challenges the Covid-19 pandemic has created in terms of creating loneliness in communities is something that the Mid and East Antrim Loneliness Network aims to tackle. I am delighted to attend this launch and look forward to seeing many more established across the borough.”

Yvonne Carson, lead for loneliness and social isolation in the Northern Trust, said: “The Toolkit aims to provide practical information and advice to anyone in the Mid and East Antrim Borough wishing to take part in the Chatty Café Scheme. We hope it will be a useful tool to help provide consistency and support to Chatty Cafes.”

Marjorie Hawkins, chairperson of Mid and East Antrim Loneliness Network, said: “Mid and East Antrim Loneliness Network are dedicated to raising awareness of loneliness and helping people make new friendships and we are delighted to be launching the fifth Chatty Café in the borough today.

“Chatty Cafes brings companionship and joy to those struggling with loneliness and isolation. With the help of the Toolkit we hope the roll out of the Chatty Café scheme further across the borough will help local people struggling to make new connections and relationships.”