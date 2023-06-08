The leader of the Causeway Maternity Campaign, Gemma Brolly, has reacted with “huge concern but not shock” to the news that maternity services will be transferred from Causeway to Antrim Area Hospital.

Mrs Brolly said: “The decision by the Northern Trust to move maternity services to Antrim comes as no surprise to us. This is putting mothers’ and babies lives at risk. This is a reckless decision that needs intervention.”

The Causeway Maternity Campaign had staged a public protest against the planned transfer of maternity services from Coleraine and started an online petition in opposition.

Mrs Brolly continued: "Unelected civil servants are making serious decisions that impact the lives of everyone in our community, and yet are not accountable to anyone. Almost 17,000 people have signed our petition against this move.

Causeway Hospital

"The consultation responses unanimously spoke out against the transfer of maternity services and, contrary to the statement released, this also demonstrates this decision was made long before the consultation took place and not after as is claimed.

"We have heard from so many mothers and staff themselves in both Antrim and Causeway who know this goes against everything they believe to be in the best interests of the community,” she said.

"The fact is this reduction in services in Causeway Hospital has been on the cards for years, we have the evidence to prove this. We have fought this all the way and we will continue to fight to overturn this decision.

"My thoughts are particularly with the staff on the ground today who, as usual, were notified less then an hour before the news was released. No respect and no deserving wage but they will of course be expected to drive on and follow the orders from above.”

Mrs Brolly added that she hoped those who made the decision would take responsibility if “this decision endangers lives”.