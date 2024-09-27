Leading diabetes charity launches Mid Ulster Live Well Hub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yesterday [September 26th] Mid Ulster District Council Chair Eugene McConnell joined Diabetes UK Northern Ireland to mark the official launch of its new Mid Ulster Live Well Hub at Gortalowry House, Cookstown.

This new service will provide members of the local community with information and resources to support their diabetes care, and the opportunity to hear directly from local healthcare professionals and members of the Diabetes UK Northern Ireland team.

Supported by the National Lottery Community Fund, the Live Well Hubs are part of a five-year project that offers support and advice to people living with, or at risk of, diabetes in the region. Current locations include Bangor, Ballymena, Belfast, Lisburn, and now, Mid Ulster. Across Northern Ireland, nearly 115,000 people are living with diabetes. A further 73,500 people in Northern Ireland are considered to have pre-diabetes and are at risk of developing the condition during their lifetime.

Commenting on the Live Well Hubs, Diabetes UK Northern Ireland Interim National Director, Roxanne Small, said, “We are excited to see our Live Well Hub offering expand to Mid Ulster. With nearly 115,000 people living with diabetes in Northern Ireland, and many more at risk, it is essential that we continue expanding our support network to meet the growing needs of our communities.

“Thanks to the support of the National Lottery Community Fund, we’re able to positively impact the lives of many by helping them reduce their risk or manage their condition well. We’re really delighted to see the Mid Ulster Hub so well received by the local community at the launch – it will be an excellent resource for the people of Cookstown and surrounding areas in Mid Ulster.”

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Eugene McConnell said, “This hub will play a vital role in making diabetes management more accessible and will provide a supportive environment for those living with diabetes. It will help those affected feel more supported and confident in their daily management of the condition.

“I am confident that these hubs will strengthen our community, foster connections and improve access to vital resources. By enhancing access and engagement, we will better support individuals living with or at risk of diabetes, helping them lead healthier, more fulfilling lives.”

Upcoming dates – Gortalowry House, 94 Church Street, Cookstown, BT80 8HX

Diabetes UK Northern Ireland has launched its latest Live Well Hub location in Mid Ulster

Thursday 3rd October, 10am to 11am

Thursday 10th October, 10am to 11am

Thursday 17th October, 10am to 11am

Thursday 24th October, 10am to 11am

Thursday 31st October, 10am to 11am

If you would like further information on the Live Well Hubs, please get in touch with the Diabetes UK Northern Ireland team at [email protected]